Cecil Eugene Cossel Jr., 81, of Montrose, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Downing, Mo., to Cecil E. and Marialee V. Weeks Cossel, Sr. He married Marjorie Jean White on Oct. 26, 1967, in Pittsfield, Ill.
He was a truck driver for 54 years and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Guadalupe. He was a member of the Teamster's Union and was an avid race car driver in Lee County and Burlington for 49 years.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Marjorie Cossel of Montrose; four sons, Charles (Robyn) Gould of Fort Smith, Ark., Robert (Linda) Gould of Hillsboro, Phillip (Brenda) Cossel of Montrose, and Adam Gould of Montrose; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; two sisters, Karen (Ronald) Koontz of Marietta, GA and Kay Parrish of Rockford, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jana Lorraine Moore; and one grandson, Adam.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Montrose Cemetery, with Jeri Duncan and Robyn Gould speaking.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Cecil's memory and contributions may be sent to Robert and Linda Gould, 210 North King Street, Hillsboro, IA 52630.
Online condolences for the family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.