Cecilia Ann Burris


1964 - 2020
Cecilia Ann Burris, 56, of Keokuk, passed away at her home, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Cecilia was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Hamilton, Ill., to Cecil and Mary (O'Bleness) Huston.

She was united in marriage with Tracy Burris on May 24, 1986, in Rand Park in Keokuk. He survives.

Cecilia graduated from Keokuk High School and resided in Keokuk most of her life. She was employed by Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband, Tracy; two sons, Zachary (Lindsay) Burris of Keokuk, and Elijah Burris, also of Keokuk; one sister, Pam (Jake) Payne of Wyaconda, Mo.; and one brother, Ron (Jeannie) Huston of Williamstown, Mo. She was a proud grandma to a grandson, Isaac Burris, and a granddaughter, Charlie Ann Arrowood.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John "Jackie" Huston.

There will be no services.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
