Chad Blair Krugle, 30, of Fort Madison, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on Aug. 20, 2020 following a motorcycle accident. Chad was able to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.



Chad was born on Oct. 28, 1989, in Burlington, to Wendy Prough. He loved his work as a mason and loved to travel for work. While working in California, Chad met the girl of his dreams, Amy. The two enjoyed love and laughter together.



Chad was a fun loving and kind spirit. You could always count on him for a good laugh. Chad would have given the shirt off his back to anyone.



Chad will be deeply missed by his mother, Wendy Prough; tThe love of his life, Amy Chipana of California; his son, Kamden Zaiser of Burlington; his brother, Mark Krugle (Laura) of Cedar Rapids; his nieces, Elyse and Natalee; his grandmother, Doris Sites of New London; his aunt and uncle Chip and Tonya Chance and his cousin Justin Prough (Leslie) of Alaska; and a ton of his friends that are considered family.



He was preceded in death by his Grandma Chris and his step father, Larry Roth.



Chad's wishes are being cared for by The Iowa Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Donations on Chad's behalf may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter in Fort Madison.

