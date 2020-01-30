|
|
Charles A. Chambers, of Fort Madison, formerly of Davenport, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in California to Herman and Alice Chambers.
Chuck was proud to have served and retired from the US Navy.
He, Mary and Opie enjoyed camping, fishing and sitting on the deck watching the world go by.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Carol, and son, Austin; daughter in law, Mary; his poodle, Opie; grandchildren; great grandchildren and brothers and sisters by marriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Herman.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established for the Scott Co. Humane Society or PAW Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020