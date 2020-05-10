Charles Eugene "Gene" Wood, 76, of Shelbina, Mo., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.



Gene was born June 16, 1943, in Leonard, Mo., the son of Wilbur and Frankie (Gaines) Wood.



He was united in marriage with Dorothy Lou Christine on June 27, 1965, at the Shelbyville Christian Church in Shelbyville, Mo.



Gene was a member of the Shelbina Christian Church. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1961. While living in Shelbyville, Gene owned and operated Wood Plumbing and Heating from 1976 to 1984 and served as an alderman. Dorothy and Gene later moved to Keokuk, where he worked as a sales representative for Crescent Electric and Heintz Electric. Gene enjoyed bowling, playing cards, especially solitaire and pitch, and genealogy. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two children, DeAnn Farrell (David) of Shelbina, and Patty Husband (David) of Peru, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Nicole Roth (Andy) of Clarence, Mo., Shannon Otto (Tyler) of Shelbyville, Luke Farrell of Shelbina, and Iyla Husband of Peru, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Miles Roth, Tenley Roth, and Kaelyn Otto; one brother, Mike Wood; one sister-in-law, Wanda Sue Echternacht (Lyndel); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also surviving is AFS daughter, Sue McCall, from Australia.



He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Emily Maude Wood; two brothers, Tim and Jeff Wood; and sister-in-law, Donna Wood.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Shelbina Christian Church, followed by burial in the Shelby Memorial Cemetery in Shelbyville.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.



Memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Shelby County Senior Citizens, or the Salt River Community Care Center.

