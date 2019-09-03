|
|
|
Charles Lester Coovert, 98, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene in Keokuk with Pastors Paul Miller and Bill Coovert officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in the Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11-1 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019