Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keokuk Church of the Nazarene
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Keokuk Church of the Nazarene
Charles Lester Coovert


1920 - 2019
Charles Lester Coovert Obituary
Charles Lester Coovert, 98, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene in Keokuk with Pastors Paul Miller and Bill Coovert officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in the Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11-1 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
