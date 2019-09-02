Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keokuk Church of the Nazarene
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Keokuk Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Coovert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lester Coovert


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lester Coovert Obituary
KEOKUK – Charles Lester Coovert, 98, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

He was born Dec. 9, 1920, in Alexandria, Mo., the son of Charles and Ival Richardson Coovert.

On Sept. 4, 1939, he was united in marriage with Edith Davis in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2011.

Charles graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1938. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Keokuk. Charles had been employed by Union Electric as an operator in the power house for 35 years. He also farmed and grew several different varieties of crops. Charles loved raising minks and chinchillas through the years and enjoyed archery.

He is survived by two sons, Keith Coovert (Shelda Wrieden) of Keokuk, and Bob Coovert (Judy) of Warsaw, Mo.; two daughters, Carol Duncan and Patty Jo Reiss (Randy) both of Keokuk; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Jeff Coovert and Dillon Summers.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene in Keokuk, with the Revs. Paul Miller and Bill Coovert officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keokuk Animal Services.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now