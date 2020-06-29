Charles "Chuck" Super
1945 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Super, 75, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM at his home.
He was born on June 1, 1945, in Havre de Grace, MD, to Carl and Beatrice Childers Super. On Dec. 7, 1968, he married Cynthia Smoot in Fort Madison.
Chuck was a supervisor at Cranden's Papermill. He was of the Catholic faith. Chuck enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He was quite the talker and liked to argue and debate with his friends and family. Chuck also enjoyed telling stories to his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Super of Fort Madison; nieces and nephews, Kara Schmidt of Colorado, Chad and Trevor Hasbrouk of Ohio, Jason Lovullo of Pennsylvania, Renee Edwards of North Carolina and Laura Johns of Iowa; and one sister, Ashley Super of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Suzanne and Jackie.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter or the donor's choice and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
