Charles W. Boyd
1935 - 2020
Charles W. Boyd, 84, of Keokuk, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Charles was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Anson, Mo., the son of Raymond Faye and Alma Louise McVeigh Boyd.

He was united in marriage with Vivian Lee Finton on July 9, 1961, in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2011.

Charles lived the majority of his life in Keokuk and in his early years he worked for the railroad. He worked maintenance for Keokuk Steel Metals for 34 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship since 2011. He was a member of NRA and a supporter of veterans' groups and the police association. He gardened and canned his vegetables. Charles loved fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and anything that was outside. He also enjoyed doing word search puzzles and assembling jigsaw puzzles and giving them away.

Charles is survived by two daughters, Laura Mead and Kimberly Brewer, both of Keokuk; six grandchildren, Brandon (girlfriend Kayla) Mead, Tim (Leann) Mead, Tyann (Buck) Brewer, Cory (girlfriend Cheyenne) Brewer, Emily (Joe) Khun, and Abigail Hardy; and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Carl (Donna) Boyd of Wheaton, Mo.; and four sisters, Leona Elder of Kahoka, Mo., Alma Finton of Warsaw, Ill., Helen Dempsey of Keokuk, and Dorothy Boyd of Memphis, Mo.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son Douglas; two daughters, Amy and Cindy; a grandson Austin Boyd; two sisters, Frieda and Jeanette Boyd; and one brother Carroll Boyd

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 9, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center at 917 Blondeau St. A funeral service will be at noon at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, with the Revs. John B. Curtis and Marilyn Curtis officiating. Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be in affect and masks are strongly encouraged for all.

Memorials are suggested for Anchor of Hope Fellowship or for the family.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at www.dejongfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
