Charles wayne Kratzer
1945 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Wayne Kratzer, 75, of Donnellson, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.

Charles was born March 10, 1945, in Downing, Mo., the son of Oswald Dee and Madeline Maude Mathes Kratzer.

He graduated from Memphis High School in Memphis, Mo., with the class of 1963.

Chuck had been employed at DuPont in Fort Madison for 20 years, until his retirement in 1999. Chuck was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan and enjoyed collecting Jeff Gordon memorabilia. He also was a fan of the NFL. Chuck enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and racing his Corvette. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Shawn Kratzer (Michelle) of Aurora, Colo.; two grandchildren, A.J. Kratzer and Jonathan Kratzer; his lifelong companion, Betty Kratzer of Keokuk; five stepchildren, Loni Strange (Walter) of Keokuk, Wendy Feilen (Kerry) of Alexandria, Va., Stacey Pennock (Chris) of Fort Madison, Jerry Feilen of Keokuk, and Corey Feilen (Jessica) of Kahoka, Mo.; 25 step-grandchildren; five step- great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Kratzer (Jean) of Fort Madison; and one sister, Carolyn Hulls of Texas.

He was preceded in death by a son; his parents; step-father, Henry Gray; and four brothers, Gene, Larry, Jim and Tim Kratzer.

There will be no services at this time.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
