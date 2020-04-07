|
|
Charles William Stoneking, 81, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
Charles was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of Levi Thomas and Lora Elizabeth (Mensendick) Stoneking.
He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1956 and, on Dec. 6, 1959, he was united in marriage with Doris Elaine Schafer. She survives.
Charles farmed for over 60 years in Sutter, Ill., starting his registered Black Angus cattle herd at this time. He loved his cattle and farming life. He was an avid Cardinal baseball and Chicago Bears fan and loved watching live harness horse racing in the summer, both in person and on TV. Charles was an excellent football player in high school, and played as a starter for four years, being honored as an all-state player for three of them. He loved to playing baseball and softball, and played catcher for excellent area pitchers, including Gerald Johnson of Basco, Ill., Jim Feming and Ed Roberts of Bowen, Ill., and Weldon McMillen of Sutter and Warsaw, Ill. He also played for the Hubinger team.
Charles was a charter member of Deer Run Golf Course in Hamilton, and helped construct the Warsaw sports track at the school, where he served as president of the Warsaw Sports Boosters. He coached many young athletes over the years and served as a 4-H leader. Charles was also a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter, and attended Parkview Bible Church in Hamilton.
Charles is survived by his wife Doris Stoneking of Warsaw; daughter Kathryn Louise (Joe) Stoneking Thompson of Warsaw; son Timothy Blaine (Maureen) of Sutter; and five grandchildren, Kristin (Travis) McAllister of Warsaw, Kayla (Clay) Quimby of Warsaw, Richard Thompson of Des Moines, Ashley (Brandon) Harrison of Quincy, Ill., and Hayley (friend Drake Murphy) Stoneking of Lenea, Kan.; and six great-grandchilren, Ava McAllister, Evie McAllister, Jude Thompson, Fletcher Quimby, Fuller Quimby and Finley Harrison. Other survivors include many cousins, relatives and friends.
A family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6.
Memorials may be directed to the Charles Stoneking Memorial Fund at Hill-Dodge Bank in Warsaw.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020