Charlotte Ann Symmonds, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Silver Maple Care Center in Carthage.



Charlotte was born May 27, 1934, the daughter of Marvin and Lena (Clark) Schafer in Keokuk.



She graduated from Warsaw High School.



On Nov. 21, 1952, she was united in marriage with Norman Jack Symmonds in Keokuk.



Charlotte had worked at Dryde Manufacturing, later Shellor-Globe, in Keokuk, for many years, and had also been a cook and waitress at The Office in Basco, Ill. Charlotte enjoyed her cats, dog and going to casinos. She also enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. She loved gardening and cooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren.



Charlotte is survived by her children, Teresa (Farris) Brotherton of Arkansas, Steve (Susan) Symmonds of Macomb, Ill., Mike (Debbie) Symmonds of Basco, and Cindy (Steve Woodworth) Boley of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Kent (Kristen) Brotherton, Erik (Ana) Brotherton, Michael (Monica) Brotherton, Chadrick (Kim) Brotherton, Sarah Bryer, Shelly Symmonds, Shannon (Brett) Foglesong, Trista (Dan) Denning, Jennifer (Dustin) Roskamp, Nathan Symmonds, and Kyle and Kory Boley; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert "Whitey" (Sharon) Shafer of Sutter, Ill.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack, in 2006; and brother, Marvin Shafer Jr.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Printy Home in Warsaw, Ill., with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store