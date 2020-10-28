1/1
Charlotte D. (Abolt) Mettenburg
Charlotte D. Mettenburg, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

Charlotte was born on Feb. 4, 1930, the daughter of Eugene "Stanley" and Elizabeth M. (Moeller) Abolt.

Charlotte graduated from Donnellson High School in 1947.

She married Robert J. Mettenburg on May 21, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2014.

In early years she sold real estate and worked at the Diet Center. Later, she was a licensed massage therapist, providing massage therapy out of her home.

She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison and enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.n Thursday, Oct. 29, at SS Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Madison. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Rich Mettenburg of Romney, WV, Dan (Linda) Mettenburg of Fort Madison, Jim (Ruth) Mettenburg of Downers Grove, Ill., Don (Lesa) Mettenburg of Evans, GA, and Stanley (Mary) Mettenburg of Donnellson; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; her sisters, Doris Boeding and Helen (Dave) Hoenig, both of West Point; and brothers, Jerry (Janet) Abolt of St. Paul, and Stanley Don (Mary) Abolt of Fort Madison.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
