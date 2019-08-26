|
Charlotte Dyan Anderson passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Fort Madison, to Dale and Lois Anderson.
Charlotte was a longtime resident to McDonald, Tenn., and worked as a residential appraiser.
She was a loving mother and caring friend who blessed many lives with her charity and mission work.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth, Erica, Eloise, Emily, Chad, Beverly; her grandchildren: Connor, Charlotte, Kyrra, and Lindsay; her sister, Vicky, and brother, Roger.
A memorial service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison.
