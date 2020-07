Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Symmonds, 86, of Carthage, Ill., died at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Silver Maple Care Center in Carthage.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Printy Home in Warsaw, Ill., with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m until time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

