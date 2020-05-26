Charolette Pepple, 80, of Green Castle, Mo., formerly of Keokuk, died May 24, 2020, at her home. As per her wishes, her body has been cremated.
A visitation will be held in Green Castle on Saturday, May 30, from 3-7 p.m., with a graveside service for family on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m., at Dover cemetery in Lewis County, Mo.
Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to any of the following organizations: The Dover Cemetery Association, Community Hospices Foundation of America, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Lewis County Nursing Home.
A visitation will be held in Green Castle on Saturday, May 30, from 3-7 p.m., with a graveside service for family on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m., at Dover cemetery in Lewis County, Mo.
Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to any of the following organizations: The Dover Cemetery Association, Community Hospices Foundation of America, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Lewis County Nursing Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.