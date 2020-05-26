Charolette Pepple
Charolette Pepple, 80, of Green Castle, Mo., formerly of Keokuk, died May 24, 2020, at her home. As per her wishes, her body has been cremated.

A visitation will be held in Green Castle on Saturday, May 30, from 3-7 p.m., with a graveside service for family on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m., at Dover cemetery in Lewis County, Mo.

Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to any of the following organizations: The Dover Cemetery Association, Community Hospices Foundation of America, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Lewis County Nursing Home.

Published in Daily Gate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
