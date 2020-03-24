|
|
Cheryl Lynn Denning, 64, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
She was born Aug. 10, 1955, in Keokuk, the daughter of Bennie Wayne and Mary Jane Gilliland Leffler.
Cheryl graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1973.
On July 20, 1974, Cheryl was united in marriage with Kelly Denning in Keokuk. He survives.
Cheryl had been employed at Methode in Carthage, Ill., for 22 years. She was a member of the New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk. Cheryl enjoyed watching T.V. and had several favorite shows she watched faithfully, including "The Young and The Restless," and the Wednesday night line-up of "Chicago Fire," "Med" and "P.D." She also enjoyed talking to her friends and family on her phone. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, they were her pride and joy.
She is also survived by three sons, Mark Denning (Jessica) of Argyle, Jason Denning (Megan) of Cedar Rapids, and Daniel Denning (Trista) of Warsaw, Ill.; five grandchildren, Samantha Denning, Benjamin Denning, Taylynn Denning, Hayslee Denning and Mayven Denning; three step-grandchildren, Heather Davis, Laura Davis, and Micheal Davis; two step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Leffler (Linda) of Warsaw; one sister-in-law, Lois Leffler of Keokuk; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Danny Wayne Leffler.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the restriction for public gatherings, there will be no public services or visitation at this time. A celebration of Cheryl's life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020