Cheryl Lynn Jaspersen, 72, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Keokuk, the daughter of Joeseph and Mary McNamara Dunagan.
Cheryl graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
She had been employed as a Social Worker/Case Manager for St. Louis, County, MO., for 16 years and retired in 2004.
Cheryl had a strong Christian faith that was an active and vital part of her life. She had attended The House on the Rock church in St. Peters, Mo., and in Keokuk she had attended All Saints Parish, The Assembly of God, First Christian Church, and Calvary Foursquare church. She also participated in several Bible studies and prayer groups.
Cheryl was gifted with artistic talent and enjoyed drawing portraits and pictures of birds and cats. She was also very talented in computer graphic design and made her own greeting cards.
She is survived by three sons, Daniel Burke, Robert (Teresa) Burke and Scott Burke, all of Keokuk; four grandsons, Sean Burke of Denver, and Dylan Burke, Keagan Burke and Jeremy Harris, all of Keokuk; two nephews, Tim Hardy of Troy, Mo., and Jason Dunagan of Keokuk; and her sister-in-law, Shari Dunagan of Keokuk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Danny Dunagan; and one sister, "Tina" Christina Viviano.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Park in Keokuk, with the Rev. Mike Shea officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019