Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
For more information about
Christopher Adams
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
1959 - 2020
Christopher Adams Obituary
Christopher Adams, 60, of rural Canton, Mo., passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at home.

Christopher was born March 26, 1959, at Fairfield, a son of George and Eva Creech Adams.

He had spent the past 38 years with the love of his life, Julie Schwartz. She survives as does their children, Eva (Jamie) Hanlin of Canton, Christina Adams of Canton, Niccole (Colby) Tate of Keokuk, Cynthia Adams and fiancé Bryan Young of Wayland, Mo., and Cassidy Adams of Canton; five grandchildren, Natalee Washburn, Julianna Washburn, Gracie Stice, Lucas Stevens, and Sophie Young, as well as Baby Tate whom he looked forward to holding in his arms this coming July.

He had been a truck driver for 40 years and, at his retirement in 2015, ran short hauls for S&H Transportation out of O'Fallon, Mo., which enabled him to be home with his family every night.

He enjoyed many things including sports. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, and loved seeing their victory on Sunday. He also enjoyed watching movies, fishing and mushroom hunting. More than anything, big family get-togethers were important to him. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren, and his dog, Georgia. Every Sunday was a family day cookout which made it very special to have kids all home together. He had a big, unselfish, giving heart and would do anything for anyone.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo. Burial will follow in the Frazee Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Julie Schwartz.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
