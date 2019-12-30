Home

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Ss. Mary & Joseph Church
Christopher Alan Reed


1953 - 2019
Christopher Alan Reed Obituary
Christopher Alan Reed, 66, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:02 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

He was born on April 5, 1953, in Fort Madison to William J. & Mary Jean Wilmesmeier Reed. He worked for Pieper Farms and later was a welder for several area industries. He was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed fishing and shooting pool.

Chris is survived by: one son, Matthew Fink; several grandchildren; his mother, Jean Gunn of Fort Madison; three brothers, Tim (Val) Reed of Waverly, Bill (Carol) Reed of Fort Madison and Mike Reed of Keokuk; two sisters, Beth (Ken) Campbell of Mt. Pleasant, and Teresa (Marvin) Meierotto of St. Paul; several nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.

He was preceded in death by: his father and one daughter, Patricia Reed.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with the funeral mass to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish. Online condolences to the Reed family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019
