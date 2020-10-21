1/
Christopher Matthew Wolfskill
1970 - 2020
Christopher Matthew Wolfskill, 49, of Fort Madison, unexpectedly passed at 12:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1970, in Columbus, Mo., to Roy Wolfskill and Judy (McCollum) Zemlicka.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs, MIZZOU and Kansas City Chiefs fan; enjoyed playing softball; woodworking; and spending as much time as he could with his girlfriend, her son, and their puppies, Molly, Wrigley and Mercy.

Chris is survived by his girlfriend, Talia Meyers, and her son, Roan, of the home; his father, Roy Wolfskill of Rogerville, Mo.; stepfather, Jim (Pat) Zemlicka of Fort Madison; brothers Jonathan "Andy" Zemlicka of Denmark, Jeff (Carmen) O'Dell of Marceline, Mo., and Scott (Michelle) Wolfskill of Rogerville, Mo.; sister Julie (Devon Johnson) Wolfskill of Brumssum, The Netherlands; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell and Geneva Wolfskill; maternal grandparents, William Howard and Betty McCollum; his mother, Judy Zemlicka; sister Baby "Sissy" Wolfskill; and maternal uncle, Jimmie McCollum.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
