Christopher R. Hemphill, 58, of Keokuk, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Danville, Ill., the son of Marvin and Barbara Garner Hemphill. His father later married Ruth Tucker and she became a loving mother to Christopher and his brothers and sisters.
Chris graduated from high school in Springfield, Ill. He received his associate degree from Southeastern Community College in Keokuk.
Chris first married Joan Epping and they later divorced. On Oct. 31, 2011, Chris was united in marriage with Phyllis Gann Kurrle in Jacksonville, Ill. She survives.
Chris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Chris had been employed as a chef at Perkins Restaurant. He also managed and trained the staff at Perkins in central Illinois. He loved playing card games, especially euchre.
Other survivors include one son, Brian Hemphill (Maggie) of Idaho; one daughter, Amy Hemphill of Beardstown, Ill.; his nephew whom he raised as his son, Justin Hemphill of Keokuk; one step-son, Chris Wills (Carrie) of Jacksonville, Ill.; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Hemphill of Springfield, Ill.; five sisters, Tyna Newlan (Floyd) of Keokuk, Marva Uchtman of Litchfield, Ill., Wynona McCall (Chuck) of Alabama, Dynean Crowe (Jim) and Becky Walton (Brian), all of Springfield; three brothers, Ted Hemphill (Vickie) of California, John Hemphill (Lori) of Springfield, and Matthew "Jim" Hemphill (Rhonda) of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother and his father; one sister, Sam Bryant; one nephew, Dustin Hemphill; and two nieces, Lisa Hemphill and Maria Uchtman.
There will be no services.
Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
