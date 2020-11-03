Clara Jean Ruffcorn, 91, of Keokuk, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare Center in Keokuk.
Clara was born March 12, 1929, in Warsaw, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Clara Jo (Schaffer) Rupp. She began school in Warsaw, and later attended school in West Allis, Wis.
On Dec. 14, 1946, she was united in marriage with Everett C. Ruffcorn at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2008.
Clara was a lifelong resident of Warsaw and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Warsaw. She was employed at Shellor-Globe for 40 years.
Clara is survived by two sons, Mark (Vickie) Ruffcorn of Keokuk, and Doug (Melissa) Ruffcorn of Hamilton, Ill.; four grandchildren, John, Dakota, Eric and Savanna Ruffcorn; and her great-granddaughter Clara Rose Ruffcorn. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers; and eight sisters.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk. For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Warsaw or Every Step Hospice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.