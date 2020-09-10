1/1
Clare Ellen Kellogg
1937 - 2020
Clare Ellen Kellogg, 82, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Dec. 21, 1937, daughter of Ralph and Anna (Boegner) Kellogg at St. Joseph's Hospital in Keokuk.

She attended Pleasant Prairie and Hamilton Grade School and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955. Clare worked as a legal secretary for Samuel Naylor Law Firm for 24 ½ years, and retired from her profession with the law office of Tucker, Hartzell, and Bryant Attorneys, after another 34 years.

Clare was a member of First Christian Church in Hamilton. She spent many years traveling across the state on a bowling team. Clare was always, always ready to have fun and party with the twins Mary Smith and Martha Wilkens. She was an enthusiastic Cubs fan. Clare was well known for her broccoli and rice casserole at family gatherings. Everyone constantly teased her about the "green stuff," but the pan always went home empty. Clare sincerely appreciated all the assistance from family, friends, and neighbors that helped her continue to enjoy her independence.

Clare is survived by her many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Anna Kellogg.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, with Illinois Public Health guidelines in place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Blessing Hospice or her church, First Christian Church in Hamilton.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
