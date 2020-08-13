Clarice "Honey" Louise Howard, 100, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.
Honey was born Feb. 22, 1920, in Keokuk, the daughter of Joseph L. and Iva L. (Boyer) Wilsey.
She was united in marriage with Luther "Shy" McAdams in 1956, and later to Arthur L. Howard in 1979. Both preceded her in death.
Honey spent her working career employed at Sheller-Globe for eight years, the Holiday Inn for 14 years, and Walmart for 10 years. She was a dedicated member of Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk, and her life revolved around her faith. She sang in the church choir and filled the communion trays faithfully. Honey wintered in Texas for many years, and one of her favorite hobbies was taking bus trips and shopping with her sister Dorothy.
Honey is survived by three daughters, Carolyn (Eugene) Buckley of Bettendorf, Kathy Michl of Keokuk, Iowa, and Dee Marie (Jeff) Little of Kahoka, Mo.; her son Douglas (Gini) McAdams of Montrose; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honey was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leo Wilsey; two sisters, Dorothy Fink and Lela Soderstrom; her son Ronnie Mullen and her son-in-law John Michl.
Honey's life will be celebrated with a private family service at Keokuk National Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.