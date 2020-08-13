1/1
Clifford George Gares
1930 - 2020
Clifford George Gares, 89, entered heaven on Aug. 8, 2020, just 15 days before his 90th birthday and on the day of his and Lola's 71st wedding anniversary.

Clifford was born to George William Gares and Julia Haddassa (Nixon) Gares on Aug. 23, 1930, in Anson, Mo.

He attended country schools in the Anson/Mt. Sterling area and was taught by his oldest sister, Lola I, in 5th and 6th grade. He lived with his Aunt Jessie Nixon while attending Kahoka High School and graduated in 1948. Many memories were made with Aunt Jessie that could be told by Clifford, his siblings, and many cousins.

He met Lola J. Murphy in high school, and they were married on Aug. 8, 1949. Clifford and Lola's first married days were spent in LaGrange, Mo., where Clifford worked on a farm, and their first daughter was born. They later moved to Antioch, Mo., where he worked for Earl Hunziker, and along came three more children. Their next move brought them to the Herbert Dinger farm in Kahoka, Mo., where Clifford milked cows. In 1959, they moved to their present farm southeast of Kahoka. While farming, Clifford also drove an MFA oil truck for a year and then worked in the parts department for Wiss and Wiss. In 1963, as he continued to farm, he began working for Hubinger's in Keokuk,, riding to work with his brother, Harold. Clifford and Lola built a new house on their farm in 1965.

They began attending First Baptist Church in Kahoka in the early 50s. During their membership, Clifford served as a deacon and, at one point, a Sunday school teacher of teenage boys.

Over the years, Clifford and Lola enjoyed many road trips with close friends. Clifford remained a faithful employee of Hubinger's for 30 years, retiring just before the flood of '93. The highlight of his retirement was working for Harlan and Kevin Buford and going to Wiss and Wiss for morning conversation. In 2015, Clifford and Lola moved to town, while still keeping their home on the farm. In 2016, Clifford moved to the Clark County Nursing Home where he had a lot of fun with staff until the Lord took him home.

Clifford was a kind, generous, hardworking man with patience which never wore out. He was devoted to the Lord, family, friends, and his work. He led by example and was a man of integrity. He loved helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter what the task or cost to himself. He was salt of the earth and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was forgiving and treated everyone he met with great kindness and respect. His life was marked by hard-work, diligence, and resilience. Even while working a full-time job and managing his farm, Clifford prioritized time for his family, friends, and local church. His children and grandchildren never remember him complaining. He was always thankful for what he had.

Clifford was a steward of the ground. He took great care of his equipment, land, and livestock. He was precise, meticulous, and careful in all his work. He completed every task with excellence and made sure things were done right the first time. He was also a skilled craftsman and could build anything. Regarding machinery, he preferred orange over green. He and Lola were very frugal but loved to give generously.

Clifford also had a sense of humor. He would unexpectedly say one liners to family, friends, (and later nursing home staff) that would leave them smiling or laughing. He cherished his parents, siblings, and extended family as well. Children and grandchildren all remember him sitting in his chair overlooking the pasture and reading his green Bible daily. To the end, he remained faithful and supportive of his wife, family, and church. His patience, kindness, sacrifice, skill, and diligence will be dearly missed.

Survivors include four children, Julie (Buddy) Kattelmann of Kahoka, Judith (Ben) Roddy of Sioux Center, Rodney (Mary) Gares of Kahoka, and Roger Gares of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren, Jared (Brittany) Gares, Jessica (Chad) Klay, Kyle Gares, Jenilee Roddy, and Julie (Joe) Thrower; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Gares of Kahoka; a sister-in-law, Laneta Gares of Monroe City; as well as nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka, with the Rev. Joe Thrower officiating. Burial will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. There will be no family present.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Clark Co. Nursing Home Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
38 entries
August 13, 2020
Dear family, I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your family patriarch. I did not know him, but his story clearly speaks of a wonderful man who will be missed greatly. Prayers you all find peace in your memories. In sympathy.
Kathy Dochterman
Friend
August 12, 2020
Our hearts are heavy for all the family. Clifford was always the most kindest man and always had a strong smile or ornery grin on his face. Of course reminded me of my dad Keith Nixon Those men were true men and loved their families fiercely. We are keeping you all in our prayers and love you all ❤
Tony and Kim Daniel
Family
August 12, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go to Julie, Judith, Rodney and Roger at the passing of your father, Clifford. Our family has special memories of your father and mother as members of Future Farmers 4-H Club and Sugar Creek School. I know as much as you will miss him, you are comforted he is with your Mother and other family members and no longer suffering. To God be the Glory as he is welcomed to his heavenly home.
Eunice Wright
Friend
August 12, 2020
Thinking of your family during this time of sorrow ~♡
Buddy & Bonnie Martin
August 12, 2020
Dear Gares Family, Praises to those who wrote Clifford's obituary because I have never read one that was more appropriate. Thinking of you all. Your friends, Tim and Anita
Anita Gray
Friend
August 12, 2020
Uncle Clifford was the best! He loved the Lord, his family, his friends and his care providers. He was such a patient man with such a wonderful sense of humor. I had/have lots of freckles, and Uncle Clifford told me I was "rusting" when I was just a little girl. I'd loved to hear him say that again. What a great example he was to his family. He worked incredibly hard, but he always had time for family and fun. I loved him, and I will miss him. May he rest in peace in his heavenly home. Prayers for Julie, Judith, Rodney, Roger, their families and all who were touched by the kindness, generosity and love of this man.
Edda Linn Wichowski
Family
August 11, 2020
Prayers and hugs, Jenilee. Your grandfather sounds like an amazing man which explains why you have so many wonderful qualities. Thank you for taking such good care of my mom and I know you were a blessing to your grandparents. Love you.
Robin Newlon
Friend
August 11, 2020
Thought so much of Clifford and appreciated his and Lola's support for HLG. Visited with them often in their farm home over the years and was always received graciously. Sympathies to the family.
Dave Dexheimer
Friend
August 11, 2020
When the obituary mentions that he was a Sunday School teacher of teenage boys, I was one of them. What a wonderful, kind and Christian servant. He really loved the Lord and served Him well. Sorry for your loss. He was such a good influence to me as a teenager when I needed it so much. Love and prayers to the family at this time. I know he is in His Lord Jesus Christ's loving arms. He will be greatly missed by those he touched with his ministry at Kahoka Baptist Church.
Dr. Fred Evermon
Student
August 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Henry and Debbie Dienst
Friend
August 10, 2020
I am a CNA that helped take care of Cliff when I worked at the nursing home. I enjoyed talking with him and he always told me I had a pretty smile. His family came often (most everyday) and they are all so nice! My heart goes out to them with my deepest condolences! You will be missed Cliff! Rest in Heaven!❤
Brandi Akins
Friend
August 10, 2020
To the family: Clifford, 10 years my senior, was a man I always looked up to. He was one of the most honorable men I have ever known. We all have to pass, but few of us will meet our Maker with better credentials than Clifford Gares and his wife, Lola. Our heart felt condolences to the family. Dean and Susanne Webster
Dean Webster
Friend
August 10, 2020
I worked with Clifford for many years at Hubinger
I think we were hired the same day
A nicer guy any one could ever meet and a pleasure to work with
My heartfelt sympathy to his family and brother Harold
May he rest in peace
Roger Gibson
Friend
August 10, 2020
I have such fond memories of Clifford. He was such a good man. While I knew him for a long time, it is when I worked for Kevin and Harlan that I got a true sense of his character. He was thoughtful and kind. I will never forget him and feel an honor to call him a friend.
Roger/Carol Nimmo
Friend
August 10, 2020
Jenilee and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you
yvonne brown
Friend
August 10, 2020
Cliff will always have a special place in my heart! He was a sweet caring man!! So sorry for your loss.
Ashley Kirchner
August 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family help you through your grief.
Rebecca Pirotte
August 10, 2020
Judy Bogener
Friend
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Bogener
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cliffords passing. I enjoyed reading about his life in the obituary as it brought back many great memories of our family. We have so many and they make me smile. Rob and I send our thoughts and prayers.
Tami Frazee
Family
August 10, 2020
Prayers and hugs to the family.
Janice and Pete Yates
Friend
August 10, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the death of Clifford. You are in our prayers. A true gentleman, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Ron and Karen Kuntz
Friend
August 9, 2020
To Cliffs family;

I enjoyed working with both Cliff and Lola and Aunt Lola. I'm so sorry for your loss. Cliff will be missed. You all is in our thoughts and prayers

Danell Vineyard and family
Danell Vineyard
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Sorry to hear about dad. Good to know he is in a better place now. All of you are in our prayers.
Roy & Shirley Stice
August 9, 2020
Mrs. Kattelmann: So sorry for the loss of your father. Prayers to you and your family.
Donell Drummond Rule
August 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Cliffords passing but take comfort in knowing he is with the Lord and Aunt Lola, especially on their 71st wedding anniversary. My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Julie, Judith, Rodney and Roger, their families and all who knew him. Peace be with you all.
Bethany Stover
Family
August 9, 2020
Our condolence to the Gares family. May love of family and friends be with you . He and Lola was alway special to us and they was a big help to us when we all when to church together. So sorry for your loss.
larry carlin
Friend
August 9, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Clifford's passing. He and Lola have a special place in our hearts and our kids hearts, since we were part of the same church family for so many years. Please know we are thinking and praying for your family. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Love in Chirst, David and Debbie and family.
Debra Otte
Friend
August 9, 2020
Our condolences to the Gares family. We are sorry to hear of your loss.
Kenney & Carla Ball
August 9, 2020
I'm so sorry Julie. Please know that you & your family are in my thots & prayers!
Lois Harland
Friend
August 8, 2020
Julie, your Dad will be missed at the Nursing Home; along with you too. Thank you for giving us the pleasure to care for your Dad. I have all of you in my thoughts and Prayers.
God be with you in this most difficult time.
Terry Howell
August 8, 2020
Rodney and family, Sorry for your loss. Clifford was a wonderful guy and his memory will bring comfort for many years.
Timothy @ Kimberly Lowes
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
So sorry loved him will miss his ornery grin
Martha Six
Friend
August 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Clifford's family. He & Lola were very hard working people - we will remember them for all their activities in the church.
Jack, Darlene & Shelly Chapman
August 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jo Ann Jinkens
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
De Wayne Kirchner
Friend
August 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Kelly (Nixon) Hirtzer
Family
August 8, 2020
Julie, Judith, Rodney, & Roger and all your Families; I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. I have known him since I started church at a young age. God Bless each and everyone of you through this sad time. I will be praying for you all. May Clifford R.I.P. with our Sweet Jesus.
Ruby (Dodie) Young Simmons
Friend
