Clyde E. Nickel, 91, of Keokuk, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
Clyde was born Sept. 12, 1928, at Kahoka, Mo., the son of Clyde J. and Georgie Arnold Nickel.
He was united in marriage with Hila Kirkpatrick on Dec. 23, 1950, in Keokuk.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had lived in Keokuk since 1950 and was employed for over 30 years by Hubinger/Roquette, retiring in 1986. Following his retirement, they wintered for several years in Phoenix, Arizona
He was a member of First Christian Church of Keokuk, American Legion Post 41, Keokuk Lodge 29 A.F. & A.M., and American Federation of Grain Millers Local 48. He had been a member of Southside Boat Club. For many years he followed NASCAR and even took vacations to attend the Daytona 500 for 30 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan.
Clyde is survived by his wife Hila of Keokuk; two sons, C. Douglas (Cindy) Nickel and Dart A. Nickel, both of Keokuk; a granddaughter, Ginna (Zac) Fuller of Keokuk, and two grandsons, Jerrad (Beth) Nickel of Danville, Iowa, and Jacob (Mary Jo) Nickel of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Brennan Fuller, Jillian and Leah Nickel, and Karsyn and Austin Nickel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Julia Madden and Juanita Wyrick; and brother-in-law, Albert Wyrick.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center at 917 Blondeau in Keokuk, with the Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, until the service begins at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested for or for Camp Courageous at Monticello, Iowa.
