Clyde Herman Martin, Jr., 63, of Montrose, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.



He was born on March 10, 1957, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Clyde Herman Martin Sr. and Marilyn Isabelle Brown Martin. On April 10, 1981, Clyde was united in marriage to Sherry Eaves in Fort Madison. She survives.



He is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Knox of Decatur, Ill., and Laura (Ed) Conley of Keokuk; three sons, Joe (Kristy) Martin of Keokuk, Tyler (Michelle) Martin of Donnellson, and Michael Wilson of Blanchard, OK; six grandsons, Sam, Jack and Joe Knox of Decatur, Clayton and Wyatt Martin of Keokuk, and William Martin of Donnellson. He is also survived by one brother, Ralph Martin of Chillicothe, Ill., and one sister, Claire Newman of Moline, Ill.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Marilie Martin Pfeiffer.



Clyde was a member of the Stella Masonic Lodge 440 and also the KAABA Shriners.



He had been employed at BNSF as a locomotive engineer for 40 years, retiring in 2018.



He enjoyed collecting Breweriana memorabilia. He also enjoyed studying history and was an avid reader. He loved all dogs and especially his faithful golden retrievers. Clyde was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his favorite moments were when he was spending time with his family.



There will be no services.



Memorials may be made to Lee County Hospice or the Clyde and Andy fund c/o the Keokuk Veterinary Clinic.



The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store