Codey Lane Page, 43, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence in Keokuk.
Codey was born Jan. 3, 1977, in Keokuk, the son of Darla Page Vinson.
He graduated from Galileo High School in San Francisco in 1995. Codey enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, fishing and watching movies. He began every morning with coffee and a cigarette and would drink coffee by the pot. He was also a huge fan of German chocolate cake and meatloaf. Codey was always inspired by the teachings of Joel Osteen and would watch him preach frequently. Codey loved dogs of all kinds, but most importantly, he loved his family above all else.
Codey is survived by his brother Matthew (Lou Ann Cochenour) Page of Keokuk; two sisters, Nichole (Adam) Kraus, and Amber (Andrew) Harmon, both of Keokuk; 15 nieces and nephews, Matthew, Rebecca, Xavier, Shooter, Payson, Malarie, Hunter, Aden, Olivia, Nevaeh, Azryanna, Phoenix, Andreas, Haydrian and James; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Codey was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.
Codey's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, with burial to follow at Scandinavian Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be on Monday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, masks are encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.
Memorials may be directed to Codey's family in care of Nichole Kraus.
