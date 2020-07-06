1/1
Connie Harnetiaux
1949 - 2020
Connie Harnetiaux, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, due to a long battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Keokuk, daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Plowman Heisler.

She worked multiple jobs, including working on the farm, Methode, Casey's General Store, as a respiratory therapist tech, and most recently she retired as a full-time rural mail carrier. She was a very hard worker.

She was a very sweet, strong-willed, compassionate person. A devoted care giver to any loved one that needed it. A simple person, more concerned about everyone else having what they needed than herself.

Survivors include her three children, Gary (Danny) Leffler of Sutter, Ill., Pamela Leffler (Shiloh) of Maywood, Mo., and Gayla McMillen (Matt) of Hamilton, Ill.; one Brother, Ronnie Heisler (Donna) of Rockhill, S.C.; sisters, Vicki Wear (Tim) of Corvallis, Ore., Kathy Knowles (Bobby) of Carthage, Ill., Rebecca Shipe (Dale) of Warsaw, Ill., and Susette Goetz (Tony) of Carthage; five grandchildren, Megan Clark (Roger) of Peoria, Ariz., Haley McMillen (Casey) of Henderson, Nev., Lacey McMillen (Peter) of Cedar Rapids, Laikyn McClelland of Palmyra, Mo., and Anna Leffler of Sutter; two great-grandchildren, Cayden McClelland of Palmyra, Mo., and Wade Lyn Clark of Peoria, Ariz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Rick Heisler; infant sister, Jennifer Heisler; the father of her children, Gary Leffler; and her husband, Gary Wright.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening, July 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Printy Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial In Tioga, Ill.

A memorial has been established.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
