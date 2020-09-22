1/1
Connie Jo Jacquot
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Jo Jacquot, 68, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Connie was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Keokuk, the daughter of Arthur William "Rudy" and Evelyn Anna (Jaeger) Lackscheide.

She graduated from Warsaw High School in 1969 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in 1972 from Western Illinois University.

On Jan. 8, 1977, Connie was united in marriage with Charles Lee Jacquot at Bethlehem United Church of Christ Church in Sutter, Ill.

Connie enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was active in her children's 4-H clubs and projects. She loved family vacations, going to the Ozarks and water sports. In her younger years, she was an artist, painter, and percussionist. In high school she was the drummer for an all-girl band "The Tomboys."

Connie is survived by her husband Charles of Carthage; son, Blake Charles (Jie) Jacquot of San Carlos, Calif.; two daughters, Lisa Jo (Ryan) Bethard of Mahomet, Ill., and Karen Jo Jacquot of Carthage; four grandchildren, Skyler and Jake Jacquot, and Evelyn and Zachary Bethard; three sisters, Darlene Harrell of Carthage, Barb (Don) Kunz of Basco, and Rosalee (Ed) Meyer of Warsaw, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur William "Rudy" and Evelyn Anna (Jaeger) Lackscheide; and her stepfather, John Yuskis.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Sutter.

Extended visitation hours will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, for social distancing, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Masks are required. For those unable to attend, the visitation will be streamed live on the Printy Funeral Home Facebook page, and the graveside service will be recorded and posted for viewing at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Hancock County 4-H Foundation in Connie's Memory.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved