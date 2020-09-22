Connie Jo Jacquot, 68, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Connie was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Keokuk, the daughter of Arthur William "Rudy" and Evelyn Anna (Jaeger) Lackscheide.
She graduated from Warsaw High School in 1969 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in 1972 from Western Illinois University.
On Jan. 8, 1977, Connie was united in marriage with Charles Lee Jacquot at Bethlehem United Church of Christ Church in Sutter, Ill.
Connie enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was active in her children's 4-H clubs and projects. She loved family vacations, going to the Ozarks and water sports. In her younger years, she was an artist, painter, and percussionist. In high school she was the drummer for an all-girl band "The Tomboys."
Connie is survived by her husband Charles of Carthage; son, Blake Charles (Jie) Jacquot of San Carlos, Calif.; two daughters, Lisa Jo (Ryan) Bethard of Mahomet, Ill., and Karen Jo Jacquot of Carthage; four grandchildren, Skyler and Jake Jacquot, and Evelyn and Zachary Bethard; three sisters, Darlene Harrell of Carthage, Barb (Don) Kunz of Basco, and Rosalee (Ed) Meyer of Warsaw, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur William "Rudy" and Evelyn Anna (Jaeger) Lackscheide; and her stepfather, John Yuskis.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Sutter.
Extended visitation hours will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, for social distancing, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Masks are required. For those unable to attend, the visitation will be streamed live on the Printy Funeral Home Facebook page, and the graveside service will be recorded and posted for viewing at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Hancock County 4-H Foundation in Connie's Memory.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.