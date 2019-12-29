|
|
Connie Lee Presley, 77, of Keokuk, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home, and was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk in Keokuk.
He was born April 7, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Ray Connie Presley and Verdia Lee Owens Presley.
Connie was proud of earning the rank of advanced Eagle Scout as a young man, when growing up in Alabama.
He moved to Keokuk in 1990 to manage a special products lab for Keokuk Steel Castings. He also achieved a Non-Destructive Specialist Level III certification.
He was a longstanding member of the Keokuk Yacht Club, the Southside Boat Club, and Lake Cooper Investment Club, and a member of the former Keokuk Country Club.
Connie enjoyed life and did it his way. He was known for his sense of humor and loved living life with his love, Emma Lee, and meeting up with friends.
He was an avid reader, particularly enjoying mystery and suspense books. He also enjoyed an active outdoor life, spending time fishing, boating and golfing.
Connie is survived by his life partner of over 20 years, Emma Lee Lahmeyer of Keokuk; two brothers, Gene Presley and Dale Presley, both of Georgia; one sister, Bertha Nelson of Alabama; as well as the extended Lahmeyer family and many friends, both personal and professional.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the Keokuk Public Library Foundation, for the library park.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019