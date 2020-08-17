Connie Marie Wollbrink, 62, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, at 1:35 p.m. at her home in Carthage, surrounded by her family.



We hope that you will help us celebrate Connie's life Sunday afternoon. Family will meet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Galen's home at 303 Miller St. in Carthage, with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. We will be outside so there is plenty of room for social distancing. We hope that you can join us, but if you are not comfortable with large gatherings we understand.

