Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Sue Estes

Send Flowers
Connie Sue Estes Obituary
Connie Sue Estes, 67, of West Point, died at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in West Point.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. A Christian Wake Service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -