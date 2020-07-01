1/1
Connie Sue (Thon.) Schmitz
1947 - 2020
Connie Sue Schmitz, 72, of Montrose, passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Virgil and Helen (Downey) Thon. On June 5, 1965, she married William Schmitz in Donnellson.
Survivors include her husband, William; one daughter, Jacque (James) Moeller of Franklin; one son, Jeff (Cindy) Schmitz of Donnellson; six grandchildren, Sydney DeMoss, Tanner DeMoss, Raylee Moeller, Riston Schmitz, Kyle Martinson and Kayla Todd; one great granddaughter, Ki'Anne Jefferson; and one sister, Karen (Ron) Nelson of Omaha, Neb. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Connie was a 1965 graduate of Central Lee High School. She was a member of the Fort Madison Eagles Club and the Burlington Moose Club.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7,  at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 7, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
