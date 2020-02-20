|
Cynthia Ann Figgins Riley, 67, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UIHC, Iowa City, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Cindy was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Iowa City, the daughter of Bertha Kron Figgins and Jack Lamont Figgins. She was a 1971 graduate of Mid-Prairie High School.
For over 43 years Cindy was a hairstylist. She owned and operated Cut Loose Salon, retiring in 2018.
Cindy loved to cook, travel, and spend time at their summer home on the Mississippi River. She will be remembered for her spirit, her spunkiness, generosity and sense of humor.
Survivors include her husband, Rickey, and her sister, Sandra Alper, both of Iowa City; her nephew, Seth J. Alper, M.D. (Prapaporn) of Naperville, Ill.; two grandnieces, Madelynn and Brooklynn Alper; stepdaughters Heather Riley (Matthew) and children Drake, Marly, Courtney, and Connor, Melissa Martin and children, Madisyn, Grant, and Derrik, and Kimberly Eland (Greg) and daughter, Zoe; and her beloved cat, Riley.
In honor of Cindy's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at UIHC.
Cindy's family would like to extend thanks to Drs. Silverman and Gonzalez and the entire staff in the Stem Cell Unit at UIHC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020