More Obituaries for Dale Walter
Dale E. Walter Obituary
Dale E. Walter, 84, of Bel Aire, Kan., died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was a dedicated and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, loved and admired by many and a recent parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a former city council member and mayor of Bel Aire, a sales professional, avid boater and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Maureen Walter of Bel Aire; daughter Vanessa Brown (Kevin) of Kansas City, and son Chris Walter (Bernadette) of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren Isabella and Blaise Walter, and Jordan and Chase Smith of Wichita; brothers Jim (Debbie) and David (Barbara) Walter of Keokuk; and sister Marilyn Freitag (Terry) of Madison, Wis.

He was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Bernice Walter of Keokuk.

A Rosary is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and the funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wichita. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214, and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67296.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
