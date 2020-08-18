1/
Dale S. Fraise
Dale S. Fraise, 91, of the Kensington in Fort Madison, formerly of West Point, died at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Kensington.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, with full military rites presented by West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post 668.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
