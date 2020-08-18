1/1
Dale S. Fraise
1929 - 2020
Dale was born on July 11, 1929, in West Point, the son of Herman H. and Verda M. (Grelk) Fraise.

Survivors include his two brothers, A.B. "Sonny" (Shirley) Fraise of West Point, and Richard "Rick" (Joan) Fraise of West Des Moines. Also surviving are several nieces, one nephew, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.

Dale was a United States Navy veteran. He retired from Sonny's Supermarket.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the West Point American Legion. Dale enjoyed going to car shows and visiting with friends.

Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery with full military rites presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz - Geers Post #668.

Memorials have been established in his memory for St. Mary's Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
