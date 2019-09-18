|
|
Dana Robert Myers, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home, following a long illness with cancer.
Dana was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Quincy, Ill., son of Earl and Norma Jobe Myers.
He attended Southeastern Community College, West Burlington.
He married Sheila Grace Yoder in December, 2003.
Dana was an auto mechanic for Westside Tire and for K-Mart for many years. Dana enjoyed wood carving, fishing, working on cars, reading automotive journals and listening to music. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Dana is survived by his children, Daniel Myers of Fort Madison, Amy Reynolds of Iowa City, Shawn (Latoya) Myers of Burlington, and Jacob (Sarah) Myers of Aurora, Colo.; step-children, Michael Sorenson and Katie (Cory) Bockoven of Cedar Rapids; sisters Carla Tadlock and Lisa (Kevin), both of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Earl Myers of Overland Park, Kan., and Aaron (Amy) Clay of Cokato, Minn.; and 10 grandchildren.
Dana was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, in 2018; his father, Earl Myers; mother and stepfather, Norma and Everett Clay; brother, Vaughn; and brother-in-law, Grant "Tad" Tadlock.
Graveside services are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Shiloh Cemetery, Kalona.
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019