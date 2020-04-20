|
Dana Sue Andrews, 50, of Wayland, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Feb. 16, 1970, in Ames, she was the daughter of Terry Joe Andrews and Linda Sue (Bruner) Andrews.
Dana was a 1988 graduate of Fort Madison High School. She worked as a RN and BSN for many years.
She was of the Christian faith. Dana was the most loving, caring, respectful, giving daughter and person. She enjoyed sewing, playing the piano and clarinet, listening to music and singing. She was a kid at heart.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Andrews of Burlington; her father, Terry Andrews of the Philippines; two children, Kayla Sue Brake of Mt. Pleasant and Derek James Brake; one granddaughter, Nadia Sue Royer; one sister, Julie Ann Andrews of Danville; one brother, David Joe Andrews of New London; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Private funeral services will be held at Lunning Chapel. Interment will be in Bloomfield I.O.O.F Cemetery, Bloomfield.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020