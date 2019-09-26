Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Danne Q. Weiler


1959 - 2019
Danne Q. Weiler Obituary
Danne Q. Weiler, 60, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 24, 2019, at the Great River Medical Center Hospice House.
Danne was born on July 10, 1959, in Fort Madison, to William J. and Lucille Wagner Weiler. He married Danylle Ballinger.
Danne worked at DuPont and retired after 38 years of service.
He enjoyed boating, riding his motorcycles and collecting coins.
Survivors include his daughter, Sydney Weiler of Champaign, Ill., and her mother, Danylle Weiler of West Point; his mother, Lucille Weiler of Fort Madison; two sisters, Sharilyn (Bernie) Umthum of Janesville, and Rhonda (Rod) Staggs of Overland Park, Kan.; one brother, Monty (Julie) Weiler of Fort Madison; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com .
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
