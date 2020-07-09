Darlene Mary Umthun, 96, of Fort Madison, and formerly of Pilot Grove, died Wednesday July 8, 2020, at the Montrose Health Center, Montrose.
She was born Jan. 13, 1924, at West Point, a daughter of Edward and Irene (Strothman) Boeding. On Dec. 31, 1943, she married Walter J. Umthun at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, West Point. He preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker. She worked for a short time at the Sheaffer Pen Company and later cleaning at J.J. Nichting Company for nine years.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary, Fort Madison Senior Citizens, Passport Club, Heritage Club, and the Daughters of Isabella at St. James Church, St. Paul. She and her husband Walter enjoyed traveling together. She also enjoyed embroidering quilts, baking, and her flower gardens.
She is survived by four sons, John (Terri) Umthun and Michael (Terry) Umthun, all of Montrose, and Robert (Sue) Umthun and Steve Umthun, all of Fort Madison; three daughters:,Linda (Jerry) Duerfeldt of Falls City, Neb., Peggy (Dennis) DeRosear of Hamilton, Ill., and Dr. Julie (Bill) Holtz of Kearney, Mo.; one brother, Richard "Dick" (Vera) Boeding of West Point; 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers Lambert, Paul, Charlie, Melvin, Archie, Bill, Harry, and infant brother Robert; and one sister, Rosemary Glasgow.
Cremation services from Barr Memorial Chapel has been her request. A private family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, Sacred Heart Church will be held followed by burial at the St. James Cemetery, St. Paul, Iowa.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish and for St. James Cemetery. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish and for St. James Cemetery. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.