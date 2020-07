Or Copy this URL to Share

A Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene Schmid, 87, of Kahoka, Mo., who died Thursday, July 23, will be held Monday, July 27 at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kahoka, with burial following in the Kahoka Cemetery.



Friends called at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Sunday, and a Christian Prayer Service was held at 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 6 p.m.



Officiant is the Rev. Rob Fields.

