Darrell Pierce Rodger, 84, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Nov. 22, 2020, overlooking the Mississippi River. He was surrounded by his family.



Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marcia Rodger, of Keokuk; children, Katherine Rodger (Shayne Wright) of Keokuk, Elizabeth Shimon (David) of Granada, Minn., and Benjamin Rodger (Melissa) of Venice, Fla.; grandchildren, Joshua (Sherry), Jeremiah (LeeAnn), Natalie, Anthony, Gunner, Drake, and Hunter; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Marlene Donaldson; and other relatives and friends.



Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel.

