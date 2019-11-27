Home

David Allen Vradenburg Sr.


1960 - 2019
David Allen Vradenburg Sr. Obituary
David Allen Vradenburg Sr., 58, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.

Dave was born Sept. 8, 1960, in Keokuk, the son of Fred and Darlene Carle Vradenburg.

He was married to Rose Russell Vradenburg then later divorced. He then partnered with Dixie Bush. She preceded him in death, Nov. 15, 2019.

Dave enjoyed working on cars, barbequing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Additional survivors include one son, David Vradenburg Jr., of Keokuk; one daughter, Mindy Vradenburg of High Hill, Mo.; four brothers, Fred (Carol) Vradenburg of Fort Madison, Terry (Kim) Vradenburg of Keokuk, Mike Vradenburg of Washington, Iowa, and Roger (Aletha) Vradenburg of Keokuk; five sisters, Juanita Mullin (Frank Kramer) of Montrose, Cathy Blansett (Jonny Tschiersch) of Hot Springs, Ark., Leora "Annie" (Roy) Bell of Keokuk, Karen Vradenburg of Hot Springs, and Annette (James) McCarty of Keokuk; one sister-in-law, Jackie Vradenburg; five grandkids; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a favorite nephew, Chris, who took care of Dave and Dixie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one brother, Kirk Vradenburg; one sister-in-law, Margaret Vradenburg; a niece, a nephew and one great-niece.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Jason Mott officiating.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
