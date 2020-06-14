David Arthur Calhoun
1953 - 2020
David Arthur Calhoun, 67, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 9:05 p.m., at his home at Warsaw.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1953, in Keokuk, a son of William James and Helen Louise Menke Calhoun.

He married Carol Ann Hess on March 3, 1978, in Keokuk. She passed away Dec. 22, 2013.

Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, playing with his dog "Bubba," and he was a Green Bay Packers fan. He worked for over 40 years at Roquette America in Keokuk, retiring in 2015. David was a member of the Church of All Saints of Keokuk.

Survivors include one son, James David (Sarah) Calhoun of Keokuk; one daughter, Sherie (Steve) Sommers of Alexandria, Mo.; his father, William Calhoun of Keokuk; four grandsons, Dylan Calhoun of Quincy, Ill., Zach Frese of Keokuk, Colt Sommers of Luray, Mo., and Cody Sommers of Alexandria; three granddaughters, Belle Frese of Keokuk, Ali Frese of Keokuk, and Adalyn Winn of St. Louis; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Jaelyn Sommers of Luray; two sisters, Lynn Hardy of Keokuk, and Kathy (Lenny) Jobe of Sandusky; and one brother, Daniel (Colleen) Calhoun of Poplar Grove, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his wife, and his brother-in-law, Gerry Hardy.

Graveside services and burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo., with the Rev. Tony Torsley officiating. Pallbearers will be Terry Broomhall, Mike Babington, Steve Babington, Jason Murphy, Cody Sommers and Colt Sommers.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Canton
310 N. 7th Street
Canton, MO 63435
(573) 288-4422
