David Eugene Soppe


1953 - 2020
David Eugene Soppe Obituary
David Eugene Soppe, 66, of Fort Madison,  passed away at 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
He was born on May 21, 1953, in Fort Madison, to Wilfred and Theresa Lange Soppe.
He married Connie Doty and they later divorced. He then married Virginia Marsh and they later divorced.
He worked several jobs over the years, including construction, painting, and for Crandon's, Fruehauf and the City of Fort Madison.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed fishing, painting, music, plants and collecting clocks & jewelry. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Fort Madison Housing Authority.
David is survived by two daughters, Alisha (Larry) Nolte of Fort Madison, and Angela (Mike) Jacobs of New York; two granddaughters, Sarah Ware and Sophie Jacobs of New York; two sisters, Teresa (John) Perry and Deb (John McKeown) Bonar of Fort Madison; and his significant other, Mary Ellen Callahan of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Daniel, Dale and Donny.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in David's memory and contributions may be sent to: Alisha Nolte, 1308 Ave. H, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences to David's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
