David K. Barber, 77, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Unity-Point Health in Keokuk.
David was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of Frank and Jean (Dedman) Barber.
On July 27, 1963, he was united in marriage with Alice Hilt at the First Lutheran Church in Keokuk. She survives.
A lifelong resident of Warsaw, David was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw and was employed by Sheller-Globe in Keokuk for 44 years. He avidly collected and restored antique gas engines and John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed playing the slot machines at Catfish Bend Casino. Above all else, David loved his family and his dog.
David is survived by his wife Alice Barber of Warsaw; his son Mark David Barber of Warsaw; his granddaughter Markayla Marie Barber of Warsaw; his brother Richard Lee (Karen) Barber of Donnellson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jeffrey Lee Barber; and his brother Jim Barber.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in memory of David may be left to his family.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019