David L. Richers, Jr. 54, of Keokuk and Fort Madison, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He was born on April 6, 1966, in Fort Madison, to David L. and Carolyn James Richers, Sr.
David worked production at Scotts Miracle Grow. He loved going to Saturday night bingo and drawing numbers. Sarcasm was a way of showing you were "in" and he loved to put a smile on everyone's face.
Survivors include one son, Steven Richers of Glendale, Ariz.; his mother, Carolyn Richers of Shawnee, Kan.; two sisters, Deb Anson of Shawnee, Kan., and Mary McCollum of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Angel Richers.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.